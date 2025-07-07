Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of DexCom worth $54,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In related news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,430.80. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the sale, the director owned 56,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,903.73. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,732. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $82.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

