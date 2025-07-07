Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 473,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $52,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $399,824,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15,937.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,700 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,564,000 after acquiring an additional 879,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,721,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,090,000 after acquiring an additional 812,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,053,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,989,000 after acquiring an additional 736,348 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $100.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.13. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

