Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 787,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $56,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Timken by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $76.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. Timken Company has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $90.49.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

