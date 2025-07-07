Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 634,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $38,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,574,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,777 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,810,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CONMED by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,577,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $68,489,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $59,046,000.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $54.33 on Monday. CONMED Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In other CONMED news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,741.24. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

