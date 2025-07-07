Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 649,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.52% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 60,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 311.9% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 148,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 112,328 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $61.83 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $67.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

