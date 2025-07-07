Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,030 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $44,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAR opened at $39.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

