Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $50,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,508,000 after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,047,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,895,000 after acquiring an additional 55,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $131,579,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Littelfuse by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $236.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.30.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $554.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total transaction of $291,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062.50. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LFUS. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.25.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

