Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,827 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $47,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $201,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $128,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $4,626,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $139.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.25. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.52. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $404.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Huron Consulting Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total value of $68,370.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,085,456.58. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joy Brown sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $100,026.32. Following the sale, the director owned 8,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,087.04. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,708 shares of company stock worth $377,421. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.