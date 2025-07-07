Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205,893 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $39,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,747,000 after buying an additional 459,252 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, EVP Roy Shoshani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,922.50. The trade was a 10.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 60,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,924.28. This trade represents a 6.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $253,568 over the last 90 days. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Vishay Intertechnology had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $715.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.63%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Further Reading

