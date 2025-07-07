Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 147,889 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $52,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $592,321,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 305.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,037 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in General Motors by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,973 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $108,366,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in General Motors by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,936 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

General Motors Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $52.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

