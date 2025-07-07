Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $42,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 5,560.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 target price on shares of RB Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, Director Adam Dewitt sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $84,936.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,687.05. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $365,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 16,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,511.46. The trade was a 17.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,075 shares of company stock worth $2,007,349 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global stock opened at $105.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.77. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.38 and a 1-year high of $109.25.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

