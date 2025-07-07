Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $39.70 Million Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,148,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,153 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $39,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,858,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,543,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.15. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBIO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,500,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,555,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,436,500. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $4,423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 879,979 shares in the company, valued at $38,921,471.17. The trade was a 10.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,936,181 shares of company stock valued at $375,878,164 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

