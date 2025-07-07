Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $40.11 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $40,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Donaldson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Donaldson by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Donaldson by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

In other news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,656.92. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DCI opened at $71.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $78.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

