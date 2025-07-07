Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $40.76 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $40,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 408.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $23,941,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,380,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock opened at $546.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.49 and a 12 month high of $550.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.49.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.00.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

