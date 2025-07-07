Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $42.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $308.03 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $308.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.56. The stock has a market cap of $506.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.