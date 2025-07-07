Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $43.24 Million Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,311,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,056 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ford Motor worth $43,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

