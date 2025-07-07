Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $45.27 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,217 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $45,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $155.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,664,424. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.69, for a total value of $223,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,968.12. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,729 shares of company stock worth $4,784,679 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

