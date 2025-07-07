Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $47.56 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,768,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,961 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Pacific Gas & Electric worth $47,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 55.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 738.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 155,052 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 38.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 138.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 147,964 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Gas & Electric

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 151,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,306.80. The trade was a 17.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered Pacific Gas & Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Pacific Gas & Electric Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PCG stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

