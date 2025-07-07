Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $50.39 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,637,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,830,823 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $50,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $38,441,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 14,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.4227 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

