Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $51.33 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $51,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,639,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,479 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,468,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,377.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $260.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.22. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

