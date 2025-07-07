Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $54.46 Million Position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $54,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $829,092,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2,527.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,319,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,089 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,542,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,225 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,000,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Baker Hughes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

