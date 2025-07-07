Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Brinker International worth $44,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $182.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.54. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 333.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $319,388.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,522.81. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 99,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,916,236.92. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,062 in the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

