Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 676,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $51,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,965 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

