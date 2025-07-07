Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $49,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,469,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

NYSE:VLO opened at $143.53 on Monday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $167.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.22.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 159.72%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

