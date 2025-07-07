Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Comfort Systems USA worth $53,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX opened at $540.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.93 and a 52-week high of $553.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $479.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.68. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total value of $6,474,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,488,536.36. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,156. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.