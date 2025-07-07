Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,199 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $43,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on Watsco in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $490.00 price objective on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock opened at $457.32 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.31 and a 52 week high of $571.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.63.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.24%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.