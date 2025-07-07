Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 18,341 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $54,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. Barclays lowered their price target on MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

About MetLife



MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

