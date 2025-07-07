Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,825 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $41,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR opened at $416.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.66 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.26.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

