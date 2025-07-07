Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $45,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $568,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,908 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,565,000 after acquiring an additional 138,814 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $71,494,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $68,949,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $58,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $154,003.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,777.74. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $138.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.85. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $139.29.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.36 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.