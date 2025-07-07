Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 165.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 128,271 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Eagle Materials worth $45,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,702,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $8,890,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $38,115,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Stephens set a $255.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Shares of EXP opened at $214.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.18. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $321.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The company had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

