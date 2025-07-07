Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 582,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,641 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $50,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $98.00 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $72.31 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.26.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.64. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Baird R W downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

