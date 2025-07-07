Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vistra worth $46,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Vistra by 1,611.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 2,540.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,084,418. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 88,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

NYSE VST opened at $191.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.20. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.92.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

