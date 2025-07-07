Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $46,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $784.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $705.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $682.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $896.98.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.23.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

