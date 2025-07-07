Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,523 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 324,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $45,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $909,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,378,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,629,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $508,199,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $159,992,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $3,975,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,963.28. This represents a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 53,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $8,486,848.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,244,532.63. The trade was a 53.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,775 shares of company stock valued at $29,596,059. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.5%

TEL stock opened at $174.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $175.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.90.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

