Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,653 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of L3Harris Technologies worth $44,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,071,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $256.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.25 and a 200 day moving average of $220.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

