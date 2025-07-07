Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,461 Shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Webster Financial worth $48,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 171.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 166.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,800 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $86,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,373.28. This trade represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 2,200 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $111,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,696. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $934,210. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

