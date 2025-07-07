Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 32,525 Shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,525 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.23% of Progress Software worth $49,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGS. Natixis grew its holdings in Progress Software by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 518,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,793,000 after buying an additional 384,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $15,432,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Progress Software by 468.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 186,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 153,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $9,699,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Progress Software by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 208,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 144,892 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $83,209.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGS. DA Davidson upped their price target on Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $54.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. Progress Software Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $237.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

