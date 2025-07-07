Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 39,753 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,753 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of XPO worth $48,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of XPO by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in XPO by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in XPO by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in XPO by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on XPO from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on XPO from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.89.

NYSE XPO opened at $132.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.68. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

