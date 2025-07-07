Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 421 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,746 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $43,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,939 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.63.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $91.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 13.74%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.