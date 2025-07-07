Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,031 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Fabrinet worth $42,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 12.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,945,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Fabrinet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,320. This trade represents a 50.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total transaction of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,559.98. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays set a $234.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN stock opened at $291.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.38 and its 200 day moving average is $222.48.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $871.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

