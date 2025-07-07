Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 71,695 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,695 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.90% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $46,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

COLL opened at $30.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 99.08%. The business had revenue of $177.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $202,122.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 70,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,547.96. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

