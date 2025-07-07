Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 77,416 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 77,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $39,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Trimble by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB opened at $78.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.73. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 42.40%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the sale, the director owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. The trade was a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

