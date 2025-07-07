Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Dominion Energy worth $52,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $56.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

