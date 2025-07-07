Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.31% of PVH worth $44,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PVH by 135.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $72.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.11. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $113.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.49.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

In other news, Director Jesper Andersen purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,649.60. This represents a 441.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson purchased 15,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,476.96. The trade was a 6.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

