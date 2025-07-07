Private Trust Co. NA Has $289,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $91,780,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $220.94 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.95. The stock has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.74.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

