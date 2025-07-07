Private Trust Co. NA Has $290,000 Stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 12,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wall Street Zen cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.93.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:DTE opened at $130.50 on Monday. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.32.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.92%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.