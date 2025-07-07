Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 124,233.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,407,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $19.10 on Monday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

