Private Trust Co. NA Sells 3,834 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $63.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

