Private Trust Co. NA Sells 640 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.1%

LECO opened at $216.12 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $222.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.46 and a 200-day moving average of $193.80.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on LECO

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.