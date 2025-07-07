PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in PVH by 135.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other news, Director Jesper Andersen bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 736 shares in the company, valued at $48,649.60. The trade was a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson acquired 15,645 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,476.96. This trade represents a 6.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PVH. Wall Street Zen upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PVH from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $72.97 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $113.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.12%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

